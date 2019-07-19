The Dressbarn in Lafayette will be one of three of the company's Louisiana stores that will close next month, store officials said Thursday.

The store, at 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the River Marketplace shopping center, will among the 53 that will close nationwide by the end of August after the company announced in May it would close all its 650 stores nationwide.

The company will also close stores in Lake Charles and Shreveport. It currently has 13 stores in Louisiana, including several in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

“We have received overwhelming landlord support for our plan, which will allow us to implement our wind down in a manner that provides the best recovery for our landlords,” Dressbarn CFO Steven Taylor said in a statement. "Further, we are current, and expect to remain so, with our vendors and suppliers."

The women’s retailer that dates back to 1962 announced plans to wind down its retail operations.

Dressbarn, part of the Ascena Retail Group, earlier completed its sale of Maurices to a London-based private equity firm after several of its stores were closed, including one at the Stirling Lafayette shopping center.

Ascena's stock was trading at 56 cents per share Friday morning on the Nasdaq, down from $2.65 in January.

The closures will be the latest in Acadiana and in shopping centers around the country. Other local closures of late include two Stage stores, all Payless ShoeSource stores, the northside Walmart Supercenter, Charlotte Russe, Things Remembered, Maurice's, Gap, Gap Kids, Banana Republic, discount retailer Fred’s and one Mattress Firm store.