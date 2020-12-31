Commercial additions/alterations
APARTMENTS: 1600 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Simcoe Development LP, owner; description, apartment renovations; Ben Moore for Fyffe Construction Co., applicant and contractor; $6,040,342.
APARTMENTS: 1106 Moss St., Lafayette; Moss Development, LP, owner; description, apartment renovations; Ben Moore for Fyffe Construction Co., applicant and contractor; $6,040,342.
OTHER: 1702 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Errit Joseph Gallien, owner; description, Jamhour Laundromat; Madhat Jamhour, applicant; Good Ole Boys Construction and Services, contractor; $42,500.
OFFICE BUILDING: 2911 U.S. 90 East, Broussard; Reliable EDM, owner; description, addition; Sommer Brothers Enterprises LLC, applicant; Modular Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $600,000.
OTHER: 300 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Fire Station No 1, owner; description, replace roof; Schoeffler & Boudier Architects, applicant; Centurion Industries Inc., contractor; $256,960.
New houses
205 Stoney Shadow Drive, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $351,000.
207 Stoney Shadow Drive, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $382,500.
302 Woodrich Lane, Lafayette; Savoski Scott; $414,000.
221 Colorado Road, Duson; Drenkorp LLC; $117,000.
231 Colorado Road, Duson; Drenkorp LLC; $117,000.
305 Colorado Road, Duson; Drenkorp LLC; $117,000.
315 Colorado Road, Duson; Drenkorp LLC; $117,000.
213 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $270,000.
301 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
217 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
123 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
125 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
110 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
127 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
112 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
114 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
122 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
124 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
126 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
128 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
111 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
113 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
115 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $279,000.
117 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
119 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
121 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
211 Ivory Palm Court, Broussard; Bon Maison Builders Inc.; $282,906.
109 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.
225 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $296,350.
200 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $213,293.
216 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $202,653.