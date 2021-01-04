The Acadiana Advocate's upcoming Acadiana Economic Summit 2021 at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 will focus on the area's economy during the pandemic and what lies ahead in the new year, Acadiana Advocate business editor Adam Daigle told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

Daigle and Swift talked about the summit, the top business stories from 2020 and other topics. You can listen to their conversation here.

The summit will be held online and free to watch. Panelists will include David Callecod, CEO of Oschner Lafayette General; Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited; Chad Ortte, partner and associate broker with Scout Real Estate, Troy Wayman, CEO of One Acadiana; and Corey Jack, owner of Jack and Associates.

Daigle and Kristin Askelson, managing editor of the Acadiana Advocate, will moderate. The summit will be streamed live on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook, and Periscope and will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. that evening.

The year in business in Acadiana was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic as the number of unemployment claims ballooned at the start and remained high throughout the year. Tourism jobs in the hotel and restaurant industries took the brunt of the job losses and furloughs, but the area was able to recover after the hurricanes forced many Lake Charles-area residents to temporarily relocate to Lafayette.

Big gains in 2020 included SchoolMint, an educational technology firm, Westfield Hydraulics and the company’s affiliate, Westfield Fluid Controls, making a $5.1 million capital investment to establish a manufacturing facility in Lafayette.

Amazon announced last month its plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Carencro that will employ at least 500.