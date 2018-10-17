Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will speak in Opelousas on the impact of tourism one local and state economies next week.
The Lunch and Learn event, set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Delta Grand Theater, 120 S. Market St., will focus on new tourism initiatives and how business owners know how they can get involved. The event is being hosted by Lieutenant Governor's Office, the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.
"Those who know me well know the passion and love I have for this state," Nungesser said in a release. "I am looking forward to sharing that enthusiasm with all of you."
Attendance is free for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. For tickets, call 337-942-2683.
