Herman Fuselier’s childhood home always had music playing.

His parents, Matteal and Herman Fuselier, enjoyed the sounds of James Brown, Otis Redding, and Frank Sinatra. While Herman’s generation was into the 1970s genre of the Jackson 5 and the Carpenters, Herman always enjoyed zydeco music and listened to it before it was “cool.”

Fuselier talked about his family life and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

As a long-time freelance music and entertainment writer for the Daily Advertiser and Times of Acadiana, Herman Fuselier was originally hired as a sports writer for the Opelousas Daily World. After realizing that the only time great musicians were covered by the paper was when their obituary was published, he convinced his boss, Harlan Kirgan, to allow him to cover the music scene.

Herman Fuselier covered the Louisiana music scene for more than 25 years before being hired as the executive director of the St. Landry Tourist Commission in December. He has contributed features to Offbeat Magazine of New Orleans, Oxford American, Living Blues and other national publications.

He’s written CD liner notes for Lil’ Nate, Leon Chavis, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Beau Jocque, Jeffery Broussard and the World Music Network of Australia.