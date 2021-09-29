Longtime health care worker Sylvia Oats will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.
Oats is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
With over 40 years of health care experience, Oats has been a nurse practitioner for 10 years at Gastro Clinic of Acadiana, which offers a holistic, results-driven approach to gastroenterology wellness through modern equipment and procedures, organizers announced. Oats believes that optimal health is a cornerstone for a life well-lived for each patient.
Oats earlier worked Lafayette General Medical Center as director for numerous clinical departments for more than 20 years. The hospital’s nonprofit status allowed her to acquire and implement modern technology, and she also promoted excellent patient care. She was also on the leadership team for the American Nurses Association’s Magnet Nursing recognition award.
While at LGMC, she was responsible for opening the radiation oncology centers in Lafayette and Opelousas. She was later director of oncology for over 15 years.
Oats is an active member of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist and is a member of the Immaculata Catholic Daughters organization. She served on the board of directors for the Miles Perret Cancer Center, local and state chapters of the American Cancer Society, Institute for Breast Health, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association, Lafayette Educational Foundation, Bayou Girl Scouts, Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and the Acadiana Arts Council.
Awards include Leukemia and Lymphoma Woman of the Year, Edna Treuting Nurse Practitioner Scholarship award, 100 Great Nurses award, Lafayette General Heart of Nursing award, Woman of the Year Zonta award and Spirit of America medical award. She is a graduate of the Leadership Lafayette program.
Sylvia enjoys her Labrador retriever, Shelby, as well as cooking and entertaining with her large family and friends.