Acadiana economic leaders and stakeholders said Wednesday during the The Advocate's 2020 Acadiana Economic Summit that the year appears to be a year of rebound at least in many areas, more of the same for others.

That speaks to a city and region that is experiencing growth in areas such as health care and related industry while oil and gas may remain in the doldrums.

Economist Gary Wagner suggested that for jobs, the market has shown huge increases for health care jobs, even as oil and gas jobs have diminished to 11,000, leaving its impact to the fourth largest locally. The energy industry used to represent 40 percent of our economy, he said.

Natalie Harder, chancellor at South Louisiana Community College, and others spoke about the 55 by 25 initiative of raising the percentage of people with credential through degrees or certifications to 55 percent by 2025.

She said the area ought not prepare people for low-end pay jobs but for more challenging and rewarding work. SLCC, she noted, is fielding demands for short-term credentials – up more than 300 percent in the last few years.

John Bordelon, president of HomeBank, said despite challenges in the economy, people here are resilient.

“Nothing can be better for the bank community than a citizenship that continues to fight and make the region stronger,” he said.