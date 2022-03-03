Ten years ago, Stephanie Cornay Dugan and her husband, Greg, envisioned a new use for the historic red brick building they owned on Cameron Street: Housing for the low- to medium-income neighborhood.
They wanted the former Coca-Cola bottling building preserved, though, and the rundown LessPay Motel next door at the corner of University Avenue didn't make the prospect attractive.
On Thursday, Dugan was present when local and state officials celebrated the completion of phases 1 and 2 of the Bottle Art Lofts, a public-private project that transformed the historic former Coca-Cola Bottling Co. building into apartments for artists and replaced the motel with a four-story modern apartment building.
"We started this over a decade ago. We did a Build a Better Block event that everybody said wouldn't work. We thought we'd have to live with the motel," she said after the ribbon-cutting. "It has been a wonderful ride."
HRI Properties, a New Orleans real estate developer who specializes in mixed use and revitalized historic properties, had turned the former Evangeline Hotel on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette into apartments in the 1990s and was looking for another development in the city, affordable housing for local artists. Chad LaComb with the Acadiana Planning Commission staff put HRI representatives in touch with the Dugans, Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities, said Thursday.
"The historic bottling plant was exactly what we were looking for," he said.
HRI turned the Coca-Cola bottling building and adjacent warehouse into a 40-unit afordable housing apartment building for artists, the first phase of the development which opened in May 2021 and is completely occupied.
The company also is nearly finished with phase 2, a 65-unit apartment building with one- and two-bedroom units on the site of the former motel.
The corner of University Avenue and Cameron Street some 40 or so years ago was a social, cultural and economic hub, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. For more than 30 years, though, the area has been neglected. Few new businesses moved in and "four corners" became known as an area for drugs, prostitution and crime.
"This corner now offers hope," Guillory said.
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who remembers when University Avenue was a two-lane road, thanked the residents and businesses like the Dugans who remained in the neighborhood through the rough years.
"Wow," Lewis said, looking around at the new residential complex. "This means a lot to this community."
Revitalization of the four corners is an anchor and catalyst for future redevelopment along University Avenue, a gateway to the city. Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and the former City-Parish Council along with the Acadiana Planning Commission kicked off plans to remake the corridor to make it safer for pedestrians and attractive to businesses.
Bottle Art Lofts would not have happened if left up to the market and private real estate developers, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at the celebration Thursday. It took visionary leadership and a public-private partnership to make it happen, he said.
HRI utllized multiple methods for financing the development, Collen said, including historic tax credits and low income tax credits, and took coordination and cooperation from multiple state agencies, including the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Louisiana Department of Community Development the Division of Historic Preservation and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
The four-story building was certified as gold standard construction by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety for being designed and built to the highest standards of resilience to resist damage from hurricanes and other storms.
Fred Malik, managing director of the Fortified program at IBHS, said the building's doors, windows and roof are storm resistent. There are factors designed and built inside the walls that also go above and beyond local codes to keep the building together during high winds, he said.