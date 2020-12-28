Hampr founder Laurel Hess thought the idea was nuts. Could the business model for her on-demand laundry service actually work for delivering prescriptions?
“No, we’re a laundry service,” she remarked.
But that’s when she stepped back and dissected the idea. That’s when Presto Health was born. The service, a partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General that launched on Dec. 1, delivers medications to a patient’s home or preferred destination after a patient has been released from urgent care centers, emergency rooms, clinics, and telemedicine visits held in Lafayette Parish.
Hess spoke spoke about the business with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Hospitals across the country are looking into similar prescription delivery programs, referred to as “Meds to Beds,” Hess said. With a big push on improving health care and patient outcomes, health care professionals are working to ensure that medications are delivered to people no matter where they are.
Hospitals want patients to take their medications to keep the health issues in check.
“A lot of people upon discharge from the hospital may not have access to a vehicle or may not be well enough to go pick up their medication,” she said. “So making sure they stay on their prescribed medication is very important. It reduces recidivism rates for the hospital….so people aren’t coming back with the same issue they just left with.”