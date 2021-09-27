Lafayette chef and business owner Boyer Derise’s idea of grilled oyster kits sold over online has gained traction.
Derise, the owner of Good Eats Kitchen and a well-known Lafayette chef, launched the concept last year but used made an ad buy on Facebook that turned into over 400 orders of a dozen oysters to customers across the country with many of the purchases being used as Christmas gifts, he said. He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his latest business venture and his career in the food industry.
As part of this first-of-its-kind concept, Derise offers four varieties: andouille cream cheese, barbecue butter, caramelized onion and bacon butter and garlic Parmesan butter. All the end-user has to do is thaw and either grill or bake them.
The name is taken from the canal that connects Lake Peigner to Vermilion Bay. Derise is a native of nearby Delcambre.
With Good Eats Kitchen, Derise is working on a new e-commerce platform to expand and offer subscription options with a goal of expanding into other states in the Gulf South. Last fall the company developed an environmentally friendly, biodegradable/compostable delivery kit.
Good Eats Kitchen, which has locations in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, added home delivery and shifted to an e-commerce model at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. While the retail food supply chain was affected during that time, Boyer still had access to the wholesale supply system and his company loaded up boxes of vegetables and high-quality deli meats and proteins to their loyal clients.
As a result, the company reduced work hours for employees as the business model changed to direct-to-consumer delivery of meals.