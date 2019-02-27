Lafayette-based LHC Group has entered into an agreement to acquire majority ownership in a Pennsylvania-based home health company and its New Jersey-based subsidiary.
LHC announced the agreement Tuesday after the companies agreed that LHC would buy majority ownership in Geisinger Home Health and Hospice and AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger in Atlantic County, N.J., and assume management responsibility.
The joint venture agreement will be completed by April 1 for the Pennsylvania locations and June 1 for the New Jersey locations and will be subject to customary closing conditions, company officials announced.
“We are pleased to join forces with one of the nation’s leading health care organizations to deliver high-quality patient care,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “LHC Group has a proven history of successful hospital partnerships, helping patients recover in the comfort of home and preventing costly and avoidable hospital readmissions. We look forward to serving patients and families in cooperation with our new partners at Geisinger.”
LHC Group expects annualized revenue to be about $35 million and that it will not materially affect its 2019 diluted earnings per share.
Geisinger and AtlantiCare delivers patient-centered care for those needing 24/7 access to health care for patients in need of end-of-life care. It has several locations in Pennsylvania.
“This joint venture is great news for the patients and communities we serve and a wonderful opportunity for us to expand the services we offer,” said Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger interim president and CEO. “We have a long history of providing high quality and compassionate home health and hospice care, and we are excited to find a partner with a similar commitment to quality and service. Patients and families can continue to look to us for these important healthcare services.”
LHC Group is the joint venture partner of choice for 340 hospitals nationwide.