Area Development magazine ranked Louisiana seventh in the country for doing business, the eighth consecutive year the state placed in the top 10.
Louisiana ranked fifth in 2016 and 2017, and placed third in the country for leading workforce development programs, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration. The state ranked sixth in three other categories: favorable general regulatory environment, business incentive programs and cooperative and responsive state government.
Area Development surveys site selection consultants to produce the annual report.
Louisiana ranked seventh for most improved economic development policies; ninth for overall cost of doing business; 10th for access to capital and project funding and 10th for shovel-ready sites program.