aca LAGCOE bt Advocate staff photo by Bryan Tuck. Photo shot on 10/19/11. Lafayette Steel Errectors' Brent Stelly waits to guide LAGCOE Looey onto his oil derrick perch Wednesday outside of the Cajundome at the corner of Congress Street and Cajundome Boulevard. Looey is the mascot for the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition taking place on October 25-27. The event features technical displays from vendors in the oil industry.