A New Orleans real estate developer has bought an apartment complex in St. Martinville and begin on a $5.6 million renovation of the 40-year-old development.
Gulf Coast Housing Partnership bought the Cypress Gardens Apartments, 100 Cypress Gardens Drive, in partnership with Le Centre Evangeline of Opelousas and will begin renovations that will include new roofing, appliances, flooring and cabinetry in all units, GCHP officials announced. Plans also call for covered parking, an exercise room and a computer center.
Cypress Grove serves elderly and disabled residents who receive housing assistance payments through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
“Cypress Gardens Apartments is an essential source of affordable housing for St. Martinville residents,” said Kathy Laborde, GCHP President and CEO. “Thanks to the support of our funding partners and Le Centre Evangeline, we will be able to provide current and future residents with much-needed apartment upgrades and new community amenities.”
Funding support for the transaction and redevelopment is provided by HUD, Regions Bank, Home Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.
Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS Multifamily Affordable Lender and HUD/FHA Affordable Lender.
“Affordable housing is one of the most powerful ways our bank can make a difference for people and their opportunities for success,” Regions senior VP David Payne said. “Our team in Regions Affordable Housing is committed to helping provide institutional capital to affordable housing developers across the nation. We know access to affordable housing is something many people need, so we are proud to support Gulf Coast Housing Partnership and its work to renovate Cypress Gardens.”
GCHP selected locally based companies Ardoin Architecture and Hesnor Contractors, Inc. for the project. Work could be finished by spring 2022.