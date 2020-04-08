Lafayette-based Viemed Healthcare is sending equipment and respiratory therapists to hospitals in Louisiana and across the country to assist with coronavirus patients.

The company, which specializes in at-home respiratory care, is working with several states to supply ventilaytors, oxygen concentrators, masks and BPap ventilators over the last four weeks as the COVID-19 cases have surged in Louisiana and across the country, company co-founder and CEO Casey Hoyt said.

The company is also hiring respiratory therapists – “as many as we can get our hands on right now,” Hoyt said – to help.

“We recognize that being one of the largest home-based ventilator companies in the country puts us in a unique position to help with the current pandemic,” he said. “We have long said our ventilator inventory and our network of respiratory therapists around the country are our two largest assets. Our team is working tirelessly on all potential solutions to help the government and health systems during this COVID-19 crisis.”

The company is working to source equipment for third parties for patients around the country and is offering therapists to hospitals to educate staff on how to use the ventilators. The company has also set up a Youtube channel that offers directions on how to use some of the equipment, Hoyt said.

Staffers are also shipping out equipment from deceased patients as quickly as possible to patients in need.

“We’ve even outsourced some vents from China as well,” Hoyt said. “We’re just trying to get our hands on as much of the stuff as we possibly can.”