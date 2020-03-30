Since 2012 Eunice native has taken his Cajun food concept to customers in his new hometown in northwest Oregon. He’s gone from food truck to restaurant to packaged foods.

But each step of the way customers had a common question: When are you going to get more of that Swamp Pop?

It became his best-selling drink and was enough to persuade him to make a pitch to the company’s Lafayette ownership to sell. Previous owners Collin Cormier and John Peterson of Lafayette agreed to a deal in December, and now Swamp Pop Sugarcane Sodas has a new owner with retail experience and a motivation to grow the brand nationwide.

“We presented it for our first time at a trade show a few months ago, and the name initially brings folks in,” said Fontenot, whose company, Our Life Foods, produces A Cajun Life seasonings, fish and chicken fry mixes and jambalaya and red beans and rice mixes. “It’s different. It’s catchy.

“Once people tried it, we had people coming back. It’s got a very unique flavor. Because we use 100% can sugar, you get that sweetness and it’s not overly carbonated. You don’t get that super fizzy taste you often get with carbonated beverages.”

Now Fontenot, who had previously worked for Hershey and Albertsons, wants to expand the brand to other retailers but has already launched a lifestyle brand by offering backpacks, shirts, hats and sweatshirts with the Swamp Pop logo.

The drinks are already nationwide in all Cracker Barrel stores and has recently been picked up by Baton Rouge-based Lit Pizza. Fontenot said he is in negotiations with Walmart to carry the brand.

“We have a very devout following,” he said. “We ship to all over the U.S. People post about Swamp Pop all the time. It’s really fun to follow. It’s really fun to see how people react with the brand. T-shirts, beach towels, cell phone covers – we’re kind of moving Swamp Pop into that areas as well.”

Fontenot, who was hired by Hershey shortly after graduating from the University of Louisiana Monroe, is operating Our Life Foods out of his home along with his wife of 14 years, Hillary. Last week he announced a crowdfunding effort to help ship products across the country and add staff.