Ryan LaGrange - Lafayette Economic Development Authority from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority can help local businesses apply for grants to train new or existing employees.

Ryan LaGrange, LEDA manager of workforce development, spoke with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast last week to discuss government-funded job training opportunities available to Louisiana employers.

You can listen to the podcast here.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission sets aside $20 million each year from funds generated by state unemployment tax contributions. Small business training for companies who have fewer than 50 employees is always funded first, and companies can use it for continuing education classes, software, equipment training or any training provided by a local state-approved provider.

Employees must be on the company’s payroll as a salaried worker. Once a company has been in operation in Louisiana for three years and is in compliance with the unemployment tax laws, it qualifies to receive up to $3,000 per employee per year.

Customized training costing up to $200,000 per fiscal year may also be obtained through the Incumbent Worker Training Program for companies looking to improve the skill of fifteen or more employees (companies can form consortiums to meet the minimum number required).

You can download LEDA's workforce packet here.