Two Lafayette businesses are in the finals of a New Orleans high-stakes pitch competition that will culminate with a final pitch at 5 p.m. Friday.

Finalists include hampr, the on-demand laundry app designed by Laurel Hess, and Something Borrowed Blooms, which offers premium silk flowers to rent, are in the finals of the 12th annual IDEApitch competition with a chance to win a $50,000 investment prize from The Idea Village.

The two will be up against Spot2Nite, an New Orleans-based service in which users can book RV camping spots through an app.

IDEApitch is the culmination of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, presented by Entergy’s innovation lab, KeyString Labs, and will broadcast live from The Broadside.

The three presenting companies are poised for rapid growth in the New Orleans region, and were selected from The Idea Village’s current VILLAGEx cohort. Each finalists will offer a seven-minute presentation.

Judges include Resilia founder and CEO Sevetri Wilson, SchoolMint COO Libby Fischer, Levelset founder and CEO Scott Wolfe, Shutterstock VP Matt Wisdom and Crescent Bank board chair Gary Solomon Sr.

“IDEApitch is a premier showcase of some of the best emerging companies coming out of southeast Louisiana,” Idea Village CEO Jon Atkinson said. “The three founders on stage have incredible stories, have tapped into unmet market need in innovative ways and are building technology driven companies that represent tremendous economic potential for our region."