Kacee Thompson, executive director of Hospice of Acadiana Foundation, will be among those honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards.

Thompson is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.

Thompson is responsible for generating and managing funding for the unreimbursed care and support services provided to terminal patients and their families at Hospice of Acadiana as well as overseeing all marketing and communication intiatives. As the only nonprofit hospice provider in Acadiana, Hospice of Acadiana ensures quality end-of-life care is available to anyone medically eligible, regardless of their ability to pay.

In addition to building its annual fund, Thompson has established a special projects fund as well as an endowment fund. She also raised more than $3 million for the Calcutta House, the organization’s first inpatient hospice facility, and oversaw the building’s construction over a 24-month span.

With 27 years of business development, communications and project management experience, Thompson couples a strong business focus with a servant’s heart. She worked at United Way of Acadiana and started their Major Gifts and Planned Giving Program, before moving to Tampa, Florida to work for a national commercial real estate firm.

She returned to Lafayette in 2005 and was actively involved at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and also established a Girls on the Run program at Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School.

Thompson is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She and her husband, Eric, have been married for 22 years, and they have three children.