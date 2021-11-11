The number of foreclosure filings in Lafayette Parish and most other markets in Louisiana declined in September compared to a year ago, data shows.
Only 16 were filed in Lafayette Parish last month, or 1 out of every 13,093 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions. That total was down from the 29 filed in September and the 27 in October 2020.
The rate is slightly better than the state, which had 169 foreclosures filed last month, or 1 filing for every 12,189 homes data shows. The total filings for the state were just over half of the total from a year ago and was one of only 11 states to report a drop in filings from the previous year.
Nationwide, the number of filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — were up 76% from a year ago but only 5% from last month, data shows. The yearly total has risen each year for the past six years.
“As expected, now that the moratorium has been over for three months, foreclosure activity continues to increase,” RealtyTrac vice president Rick Sharga said. “But it’s increasing at a slower rate, and it appears that most of the activity is primarily on vacant and abandoned properties or loans that were in foreclosure prior to the pandemic.”
Lake Charles, which was one of only five metros to have increased the number of foreclosure filings in the first half of this year compared to a year ago, had only one filed last month.
The Shreveport-Bossier City market remains the worst in Louisiana for foreclosures, with 38 filed last month, or 1 out of every 5,340 homes. That market had 38 filings last year and 43 last month.
Florida led the country in filings last month at 2,971, or 1 out of every 3,180 houses. Illinois, with its fewer total homes, had 2,788 homes but a rate of 1 out of every 1,923 homes, the lowest ratio in the U.S.