Keep La. Beautiful issues community grants
Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded 30 grants to communities statewide, totaling $136,158.
The Healthy Communities Grant program is aimed at environmental education; litter cleanups; litter enforcement; water pollution; household hazardous waste; environmental training and workshops; waste reduction; and reuse and recycle initiatives.
Grants in the area went to:
25th Judicial District Court, Division B and Juvenile, Plaquemines Parish: To support litter abatement activities completed through community service hours in lieu of court fines and/or costs owed by defendants who are unable to pay.
Audubon Nature Institute: For its Teach Wild marine debris education program that targets regional educators and will reach 2 million paid visitors to the aquarium and zoo or field trips each year.
Hammond: The purchase of a rotary graffiti and stain remover from sidewalks and streets.
New Roads: To support the “Yard of the Month” program for businesses and residents.
Compost NOW: To grow and expand food waste collection program in Orleans Parish and composting.
Keep Abita Beautiful: Recycling bins for two schools and cigarette butt receptacles for high-traffic areas.
Keep Assumption Beautiful: Cigarette butt receptacles for storefronts and implementation of “The Last Straw” program in area restaurants.
Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful: Funds for supplies to conduct four cleanup events in the Eden Park community and the Gardere/Burbank neighborhood from August through April.
Keep Lacombe Beautiful: Purchase of special event trash receptacles, replacement/repair of existing trash receptacles, and anti-litter signage and decals.
Keep Slidell Beautiful: Cleanup supplies for litter abatement program and cigarette butt receptacles.
Keep St. Martin Beautiful: Implementation of a parishwide cigarette butt disposal awareness program, including “butt bucket” giveaways at convenience stores.
Keep Terrebonne Beautiful: Christmas tree recycling education program, including an art project for private and public schools, for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Coastal Restoration and Preservation Department.
Tangipahoa Parish: Implementation of KLB’s environment education program, Rocksey’s Toolbox, in a 10-week educational program to 2,000 fourth- and fifth-graders in private and public schools in the parish.
Transport NOLA: Supplies for comprehensive cleanups of 50 bus stops.
In addition, receiving five trash receptacles for their area communities are Keep Abbeville Beautiful, Keep Abita Beautiful, Keep Jefferson Beautiful, Keep Mandeville Beautiful, Keep Slidell Beautiful, Keep St. Martin Beautiful and Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful.
Applications will open for the 2019/2020 grant cycle in mid-January. Details are at keeplouisianabeautiful.org/grants.
Home builders group holding remodeling contest
The Louisiana Home Builders Association is accepting submissions until Nov. 1 for its annual Remodeling Excellence Awards for kitchen, bath, outdoor kitchen and whole house remodeling projects.
The remodeling and design competition is open to all Louisiana-licensed and insured builders and remodelers for projects completed between Oct. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018.
Competition guidelines and an entry form are at lhba.org. Winners will be announced at the 2019 LHBA Installation & Awards Banquet Jan. 17 in Shreveport.
Clean Fuels Summit scheduled in Avondale
The Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership is hosting the Clean Fuels Summit 2018 at NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 for fleet operators interested in alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies that can improve operational efficiencies, help save money and promote cleaner air.
The event will include informational sessions from clean transportation industry experts, local fleet experiences with alternative fuels, and ride and drive demonstrations on a professional-grade track. General admission is $20 through Oct. 23
Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/clean-fuels-summit-nola-motorsports-park-10242018-tickets-42727843129.
Marsh burning class set for certifications
A marsh prescribed-burning certification class will be held Oct. 23 at the U.S. Geological Survey National Wetlands Center, 700 Cajundome Blvd., in Lafayette.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the class running from 9 to 1:30 p.m.
Marsh landowners, marshland managers and those who lease marshland for waterfowl, alligators or other uses will learn how to properly conduct a prescribed burn, said Mark Shirley, coastal resources specialist with the LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant. “Under the right conditions, fire can remove years of the old dead vegetation and allow new growth to sprout,” Shirley said.
The class is free, but pre-registration is requested by contacting Crystal Bowman at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry at (225) 922-1296 or at cbowman1@ldaf.state.la.us.
Export requirement seminars scheduled
Seminars on Export Administration regulations and export control requirements are being held this month in New Orleans by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security and U.S. Commercial Service.
Seminars will be held Oct. 23-24 on "Complying with U.S. Export Controls," at a cost of $525, and Oct. 25 on "How to Build an Export Compliance Program," at a cost of $275. Both seminars are at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans Ave.
The seminars also involve the Bureau of the Census and the Office of Foreign Asset Controls.
Registration is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/export-compliance-seminars-in-new-orleans-oct-23-24-oct-25-tickets-47521998577.
Propane technician training planned
Louisiana propane autogas technician training will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 13-15 at the Baton Rouge Community College McKay Automotive Training Center, 2115 North Lobdell, in Baton Rouge.
The free course provides technicians an overview of propane vehicles. The class was developed by the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium in partnership with the Propane Education & Research Council.
Topics include propane characteristics, fuel systems, vehicle compatibility, system components and safety in servicing and maintaining propane vehicles. The training allows participants to see the workings of a bi-fuel vehicle running on propane autogas and gasoline, from fuel tank to injectors, and to diagnose faults placed in the system by the class instructor through both electronic and mechanical means. Training is for professional, experienced automotive technicians and automotive trainers.
Space is limited. Details are at http://naftc.wvu.edu/Propane_Autogas/.