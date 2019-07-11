While we all plan stops on road trips for fuel and restroom breaks, most people don’t give much thought to the cuisine found at a gas station.
Al Hebert does.
Known as the Gas Station Gourmet, Hebert spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his travels. You can listen to their conversation here.
Hebert takes viewers to unique restaurants inside big truck stops and convenience stores and showcases mom-and-pop owners of convenience stores that offer everything from chicken salad to boudin to eggplant dressing.
He offers a light-hearted look at outstanding examples of the more than 154,000 convenience stores across our country. His journeys have even uncovered the best jail food in America as well as prisoners who bake bread for civic clubs right here in South Louisiana.
He writes monthly for the National Association of Convenience Stores, is healthcare journalist and media consultant and also and also is the morning show producer at KADN.
Acadiana Business Today: Latest tropical storm update shifts path east, which could mean less rain for Acadiana; Steps taken to lower Vermilion River, bayou, swamp levels before tropical rainfall
Acadiana could be spared from the worst of what is now Tropical Storm Barry if it remains on its current path, although it's still too soon to…
Facing the possibility of catastrophic rainfall and flooding from a tropical system, Acadiana officials are taking early steps to lower water …
The following events have been canceled or postponed because of tropical weather expected to hit Acadiana Thursday and last through Sunday.
As Acadiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry, which could be a Category 1 Hurricane by the time it makes landfall Saturday morning, …
Gas Station Gourmet guy Al Hebert on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Finding the best food in America's most unlikely places
While we all plan stops on road trips for fuel and restroom breaks, most people don’t give much thought to the cuisine found at a gas station.
Courtesy Ford of Breaux Bridge was named by Ford Motor Company as one of only 323 dealers in the United States to earn the brand’s 2018 Presid…