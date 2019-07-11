While we all plan stops on road trips for fuel and restroom breaks, most people don’t give much thought to the cuisine found at a gas station.

Al Hebert does.

Known as the Gas Station Gourmet, Hebert spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his travels. You can listen to their conversation here.

Hebert takes viewers to unique restaurants inside big truck stops and convenience stores and showcases mom-and-pop owners of convenience stores that offer everything from chicken salad to boudin to eggplant dressing.

He offers a light-hearted look at outstanding examples of the more than 154,000 convenience stores across our country. His journeys have even uncovered the best jail food in America as well as prisoners who bake bread for civic clubs right here in South Louisiana.

He writes monthly for the National Association of Convenience Stores, is healthcare journalist and media consultant and also and also is the morning show producer at KADN.