Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed a local businessman to the Cajundome Commission to replace Dusty Guidry, who resigned following his arrest in December on drug charges.
Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's Pizza and other businesses, will replace Guidry on the commission that governs the Cajundome and Convention Center.
Guidry, who was appointed by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, resigned from the Cajundome Commission shortly after his arrest, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Friday.
A resident of Youngsville, Guidry was arrested in December in St. Martin Parish on various drug-related charges including manufacture, possession with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Guidry was released on a $15,000 bond. There has been no progress on his case, according to records with the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court Office.
Shortly after his arrest, Guidry also resigned from his position as director of the 19th Judicial District Court Pre-Trial Intervention Program and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to which he was appointed in 2019 by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Guidry also had a contract with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office for pre-trial diversion consulting at the time of his arrest. District Attorney Don Landry said in December he was reviewing the contract. He did not respond to a request Friday for an update on the status of Guidry's contract.
The Cajundome Commission meets at noon March 28 at the Cajundome. Meetings are open to the public.