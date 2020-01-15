ACA.speedvocational.023.adv (copy)
Eleventh-graders Logan Roseberry, left, and Trevonte Lawrence fold pizza boxes at Deano's Pizza. Dean-O's South is expected to reopen Jan. 22 after undergoing renovations. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Dean-O's South, 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road, will reopen possibly on Jan. 22 with a new look that will include a new to-go order entrance and new patio seating.

According to owner/operator Greg Metcalf, the new layout for the dining room and additional ceiling height will "open up" the restaurant and give it a "whole new feel." Plans also call for new booths and tables, including tables to seat parties of five or six without having these medium-sized parties sit at the larger 10-person tables.

The restaurant closed on Monday. 

"People like a new feel," he said. "We want to do something different while keeping the food everyone loves to generate some excitement. We're going to add a patio for outdoor seating during good weather on those nice Louisiana days."

The changes will end up increasing seating capacity, he said, despite some being lost to the to-go entrance, he said. Next year plans call for adding another dining room area for more seating.

If work is not complete by Jan. 22, he noted, it should be done by the weekend. 

