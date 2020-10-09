Here’s another byproduct of the red-hot real estate market in Acadiana: People are spending more money are houses.
Thanks to still-low interest rates, home sold in Acadiana in September totaled just under $137.5 million in total dollar volume, setting a record for any month on record and 62% higher than the $84.7 million posted one year ago, according to data compiled by Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Sales in Lafayette Parish totaled just under $102 million, also the highest on record and eclipsing the $100 million in sales in July.
It’s the third straight months of skyrocketing sales in the region and statewide in what continues to be a strong seller’s market. Interest rates for 30- and 15-year fixed mortgages remain at 2.6% or lower.
“As fall begins, traditionally housing sales begin to slow down from their peak summer pace, but there is nothing traditional about 2020,” Bacque said. “Despite COVID-19, our damaged economy and even threatening hurricanes, it appears that our juggernaut housing market remains steadfast in its determination to set a new bar for performance.”
The cumulative sale price total is at $938.8 million and should set another record this year, Bacque noted. That total is 13% higher than last year’s pace, which finished at $1.08 billion.
In Lafayette Parish it’s even higher. Cumulative sales are now at $693 million, well ahead of the $582 million at this point last year and on its way to topping the $768.7 million from a year ago.