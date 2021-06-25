The rising cost of home construction has cut into the house flipping market with the return on investment for flippers still in a slump.
First-quarter data shows the ROI for flippers in the Lafayette region remained below 25% for the second straight quarter, a trend that’s paralleled by state and national figures as the cost of lumber and other components have surged in recent months.
That figure has dipped since the real estate market surged when interest rates plummeted, which flooded the real estate market with buyers.
Nationally the gross ROI was at 37.8%, the lowest since 2011, according to data from ATTOM Data Solutions, which tracks real estate data across the country.
In Lafayette, the ROI has been as high as 158% in early 2016 just prior to the floods that year. Now rising costs and other factors associated with the hot real estate market has made flipping less profitable.
“Electrical has doubled because of the price of copper,” said real estate agent Arla Slaughter, who, along with her husband, flipped two houses in the past year and are working on another one. “Paint is almost impossible to get. Windows are taking about five months to get as opposed to two months. A sheet of plywood is now $100. A lot of your labor has gone outside of Acadiana.”