Soaring gas pump prices and inflation will keep Louisianans closer to home this summer, according to a survey by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.
The survey of 3,023 road-trippers revealed that Louisianans surveyed say their usual summer road trips will effectively be cut in half this year. Usually each average road trip is 568 miles; however, this summer the average is expected to be 334 miles, according to a news release.
About 75% said they’re more worried about high inflation costs and prices than they are about COVID-19. Many vacationers are looking to save money wherever they can; nearly three in four respondents said they’re more likely to opt for free activities (like board games at their hotel), rather than paid-for activities, over their vacation time this year.
Given the exponentially high price of car rentals at the moment, one in three vacationers also said they’re more likely now to visit a destination that doesn’t require driving, which could in turn be a boost for beach destinations.
Additionally, nearly three in four regular road trippers admit they are more likely to skip their summer road trip this year because of the high price of gas and inflation costs.
Don't give up. We've found a few destinations within two hours of Acadiana that are low-cost or free. Most are away from the main roads, and won't require overnight stays.
Museum at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
914 St. John St., Lafayette. (337) 991-4640
Local people are often spellbound by St. John the Evangelist Cathedral built more than a century ago. But the Cathedral Museum, in the Cathedral Center, also holds treasured memorabilia of the diocese’s bishops and pastors that include historical documents, as well as photographs and books of related to pastors of the church and memorabilia of four people important to the church’s history.
They are the first three bishops of the diocese — Jules B. Jeanmard, Maurice Schexnayder and Gerald Frey — as well as Ambassador Jefferson Caffery, former ambassador to France (yes, that Ambassador Caffery!).
“The church and museum is really the center of Lafayette and the birthplace of the town,” said Kristi Guillory Munzing, tourism director at the Cathedral. “By visiting here, you can get the idea of where Lafayette grew from, starting with the donation of the church property. The Catholic diocese and the town are intrinsically linked; you can’t have one without the other.”
Among precious, donated items are a collection of bishops’ vestments and a Mediterranean nativity scene model, as well as an ancient violin with an inlaid scene of the Vatican in the back.
Shadows-on-the-Teche
317 E. Main St., New Iberia. www.shadows@shadowsontheteche.org.
Director Patricia L. Kahle said tours of the antebellum home, built in 1834, and the grounds center on the family that owned the property and the people enslaved there. The history is recounted in unsparing detail as the site is committed to “inclusive truth-telling and accountability.”
Self-guided tours of the grounds (there is ample signage) and home with a guide take about 90 minutes.
Kahle said summer typically is not too busy, so waits, if any, should be minimal.
Parking is at the visitor center or alongside the visitor center property.
Museum of the Gulf Coast
700 Procter St., Port Arthur, Texas.
Start with the names of these luminaries with ties to Port Arthur and you’ve got the makings of a fascinating museum located about two hours west of Lafayette: Janis Joplin, football coach Bum Phillips and artist Robert Rauschenberg.
Joplin and Rauschenberg grew up in Port Arthur and graduated high school there. Bum Phillips, later an NFL head coach, coached high school football in this community.
The origin of the museum grew from a collection of items related to Joplin’s career as a rock, soul and blues singer, which were displayed to great fanfare about 30 years ago at a local library. The collection was moved with other local artifacts to a former bank building in the former downtown area, which developed into a two-story museum that focuses on music, sports and personalities with deep ties to Port Arthur.
A reproduction of Joplin’s psychedelic Porsche is shown on the second floor, along with other items that included her artwork and personal belongings.
And sports memorabilia includes items relating to museum Hall of Fame members Jamaal Charles; Phillips and his son, coach Wade Phillips; former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson; and former Olympian and pro golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias, born in Port Arthur.
Acadian Museum of Erath
203 S. Broadway St., Erath. info@acadianmuseum.com.
Founder Warren Perrin said the museum has never charged admission since it opened in 1990 on a downtown corner in Erath next to one of Perrin’s law offices.
“It contains the largest amount of Acadian artifacts in the U.S., without a doubt,” he said.
But Perrin said the museum is set up with enthusiasm and personal devotion to the Acadian culture. He said that for touring the museum, average visits take an hour or two and is like “visiting your grandma’s attic,” with personalized stories behind each artifact.
“It’s about the survival of a culture that formed in North America about four centuries ago,” he said. Topics include the Acadians’ deportation from Nova Scotia and Perrin’s efforts to secure an apology for the diaspora from Queen Elizabeth on behalf of the British.
Items include the paintings, books and artifacts that relate to Acadian culture.
Cypremort Point State Park
306 Beach Lane. (337) 867-4510, (888) 867-4510, cypremort@crt.la.gov.
A state park of 185 acres with spectacular coastal views, there is a half-mile stretch of man-made beach and opportunities for fishing, crabbing, water skiing, windsurfing and sailing.
There’s a boat launch outside the park's entrance a few miles from the Gulf of Mexico, and fishermen can venture out to the Gulf or Vermilion Bay. Catches of flounder and redfish are not uncommon, the park’s website says. For those interested in fishing from the shore, a 100-foot fishing pier is situated on the Bay. Overnight visitors also have access to adjacent boat docks and a fish cleaning station.
There’s also a hiking trail for nature enthusiasts. It’s located in the heart of a marsh and the site contains wildlife including nutria, muskrat, alligator or a number of bird species native to the state. Deer, black bear, rabbits, opossum and red fox also make their home in this area, so stay aware of your surroundings.