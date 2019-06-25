It's been a long three years since the 2016 floods hit Louisiana and left Lofton Staffing Services underwater, but the long exile will soon be over as work begins to build its new $1 million Acadiana headquarters at 325 E. Verot School Road.

The 7,000-square-feet headquarters will house the staffing and security employment agency that has been in Lafayette since 1987. The company's Acadiana office has been located at 208 Roto Park in Broussard since its Pinhook Road office flooded.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The new office will house the company's local safety training and consulting, medical training and security training groups.

"We were in mid-thigh-high water," Lofton co-president Bret Lofton said. "They drove a boat through the front door. This isn't just about us building a building. It's about us continuing and pushing through, which I think is the spirit of Acadiana.

"We lost everything but the computers. We kind of just patiently waited, bought a piece of property and decided to build on high ground. We're excited about that, but also we're kind of hoping to come out of this better than we came in."

Lofton has 12 offices in south Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi, and the Lafayette office has 20 full-time employees.