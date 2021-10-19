The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business is partnering with the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and the St. Landry Parish Economic Development to host a six-week business program.
Accelerate St. Landry, a startup and small business program will begin next month and include six weekly sessions that will focus on people and their dreams, ideas and business interests, LEED Center director and UL marketing professor Geoff Stewart said.
Classes run from Nov. 9 until Dec. 14 and are open to anyone in St. Landry Parish who has an idea for a business, wants to turn a side job into a full-time business or an existing business.
Weekly classes will be at 5:30-8:30 p.m. the St Landry Parish Economic Development office, 5367 I-49 South Service Road in Opelousas. Registration is $450, and waivers up to $425 are available.
To register, contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or 337-456-1810.