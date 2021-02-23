Super 1 will reward its employees following efforts during last week’s winter storms in Louisiana and Texas.
Parent company Brookshire Grocery Co. will give all employee-partners $100 gift cards and all hourly retail and logistics employees who worked last week an extra $5 per hour appreciation pay for their time worked, company officials announced Monday evening.
The increase is on top of the $1 an hour pay raise still offered during the pandemic. Retail management leaders are also receiving additional appreciation for their efforts. The moves align with the national Supermarket Employee Day on Feb. 22.
To celebrate Supermarket Employee Day, BGC had planned to give all employee-partners a special, one-time partner discount of 22 percent — its largest employee discount ever — to be used in one transaction on Monday but has been moved to March 1.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.