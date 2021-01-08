Claire L. Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive officer of Feeding America, has been named to the board of directors of New York Life.
She also will serve on the board’s audit and investment committees. Before joining Feeding America, Babineaux-Fontenot spent 13 years as a part of Walmart’s leadership team, last serving as executive vice president and global treasurer. She was named one of Time's 100 most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, and icons of 2020. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center and Master of Laws in taxation from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.
The Louisiana Association of Museums has elected as president Tim NesSmith, ship superintendent and educational outreach coordinator for the U.S.S. Kidd in Baton Rouge. He has been involved with LAM since 2016.
Other executive board officers elected for two-year terms are First Vice President Jolie Johnson, development manager of the Hilliard University Art Museum in Lafayette; Second Vice President Jennae Biddiscombe, branch director of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches; and past president Lauren Davis, curator for Louisiana's Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Board members continuing service are Treasurer Kyle Neff, public and research services coordinator for Hill Memorial Library Special Collections at LSU in Baton Rouge, and Secretary Lexi Adams, curator for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in Baton Rouge.
At-large council members elected for two-year terms and representing regions across the state are Maegan A. Smith, collections manager for the Bayou Vermilion District / Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park in Lafayette; Nita Cole, curator and certified archivist Louisiana State Exhibit Museum; Jenny Dyer, historic house manager and preservation administrator of the Louisiana Landmarks Society & Pitot House Museum in New Orleans; Katherine Fresina, assistant registrar at the LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge; and Christopher Robert, grants manager for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities in New Orleans.
Tony Haring, of Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro, has been installed as president of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council.
Haring succeeds Kendra Linder Palmer of b1Bank in Shreveport, who will serve as immediate past president on the executive council. Other council members elected are President-Elect Chad Burgess of Citizens National Bank in Bossier City; Secretary/Treasurer Mallie Bowers of First Federal Bank in Lake Charles; Education Chairman Kathryn Richard of Bank of Zachary; and Membership Chairman Robbin Hardee of Metairie Bank.
Council members at-large are Ashley B. Hebert of Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust in Breaux Bridge; Janna LeBlanc of Community First Bank in New Iberia; Hunter Creed of Investar Bank in Baton Rouge; Chelsea Higginbotham of b1BANK in Monroe; Blaine Hodges of Community Bank of Louisiana in Gloster; Minh Luu of Peoples Bank in New Roads; Dustin Parker of Caldwell Bank and Trust in Winnsboro; Josh Perot of First National Bank in Ruston; Donald E. Quintana of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans; and Amber L. Smith of First Guaranty Bank in Bossier City.