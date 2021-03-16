City officials in Carencro took no action on the city’s obscenity ordinance in regard to the opening of Crave Romance Boutique during their Monday council meeting.
Council members heard from co-owner Mike Menard, Derek Plaza owner Miles Holley and concerned residents during a discussion of the store’s request to sell items that city officials say would be in violation of their obscenity ordinance.
The matter would have needed a motion to amend the ordinance that prohibits the “distribution of adult videos, literature and sexual toys,” Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said.
No council member offered a resolution to do so.
The store, which is scheduled to open next month, is an upscale adult store specializing in the erotic needs of women and couples. It will soon move into a new location at 3301 Johnston St. in Lafayette, which has a less strict obscenity ordinance.