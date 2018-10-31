Baton Rouge-based Team Automotive will open its first dealership west of the Atchafalaya Basin next summer, company officials said Tuesday.
Currently under construction, Team Honda of Acadiana will occupy seven acres east of Interstate 49 north of the Harry Guilbeau Road exit in Opelousas. It will employ 60-80 people.
"We've known about the growth potential of the entire Acadiana area," Team Automotive general manager Preston Peterson said. "So when it came time for a site selection for the new store, we wanted to be convenient for customers not only in Lafayette but the entire Acadiana region."
"We've been trying to put this opportunity together for several years now and to see it come to fruition and be set to open in the summer of '19 is going to be a great thing for the Team organization, a great thing for the Acadiana region."
Hiring is currently underway for a few key positions at the new dealership.
This will be Team Automotive Group's fourth dealership and fifth business property. Its Baton Rouge-based properties include Team Mazda on Airline Highway, Team Toyota on Interstate 12 at the O'Neal exit, Team South Used Cars on Airline Highway and Team Collision Center on Telsmar Avenue.