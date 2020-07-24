New commercial
TOWNHOUSE: 111 Silverstone Road, Lafayette; Stoneshire Townhomes, owner; Landry Investment Group LLC, applicant and contractor; $2,000,000.
TOWNHOUSE: 111 Silverstone Road, Lot 5, Lafayette; Stoneshire Townhomes, owner; Landry Investment Group LLC, applicant and Contractor; $0.
TOWNHOUSE: 201 Plateau Road, Lafayette; Cottages of Plateau-Phase 2, owner; Jacob Landry, applicant; Landry Investment Group LLC, contractor; $700,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 102 Versailles Blvd., Lafayette; Versailles Centre, owner; description, CGI — Versailles renovation package; Rachel Roussel, ACSW Architects, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $4,601,876.
OTHER: 1211 Moss St., Lafayette; T and J Check Cashing, owner; description, add new wall; An Chau, applicant; self, contractor; $3,000.
RESTAURANT: 940 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Sonic of Ambassador Caffery, owner and applicant; RX2 Construction LLC, contractor; $2,900.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 203 Commission Blvd., Lafayette; Superior Completion Services, owner; description, interior shop office demolition; Troy Fontenot, applicant; Self, contractor; $100.
New houses
1701 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $157,500.
205 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Lance and Samantha Hebert; $436,500.
209 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $400,500.
417 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
429 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
427 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
425 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $129,700.
423 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
422 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
428 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $184,500.
219 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction Llc; $274,500.
110 Aruba Drive, Lafayette Parish; United Built Homes LLC; $157,500.
125 Clara St., Lafayette; Starr Builders; $180,000.
108 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $274,500.
3011 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Acadiana Home Builders LLC; $270,000.
212 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
208 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
119 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.
404 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette; Ste Marie Home Builders Inc.; $274,500.
401 Begnaud Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
400 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.
308 Everett Ridge, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $405,000.
104 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
205 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
200 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
603 Easy Rock, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $258,492.
110 Royal Palms, Broussard; Coast Contemporary Construction; $353, 261.
107 McArthur Court, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $354,993.
203 Old Road Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,316.
