New commercial

TOWNHOUSE: 111 Silverstone Road, Lafayette; Stoneshire Townhomes, owner; Landry Investment Group LLC, applicant and contractor; $2,000,000.

TOWNHOUSE: 111 Silverstone Road, Lot 5, Lafayette; Stoneshire Townhomes, owner; Landry Investment Group LLC, applicant and Contractor; $0.

TOWNHOUSE: 201 Plateau Road, Lafayette; Cottages of Plateau-Phase 2, owner; Jacob Landry, applicant; Landry Investment Group LLC, contractor; $700,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 102 Versailles Blvd., Lafayette; Versailles Centre, owner; description, CGI — Versailles renovation package; Rachel Roussel, ACSW Architects, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $4,601,876.

OTHER: 1211 Moss St., Lafayette; T and J Check Cashing, owner; description, add new wall; An Chau, applicant; self, contractor; $3,000.

RESTAURANT: 940 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Sonic of Ambassador Caffery, owner and applicant; RX2 Construction LLC, contractor; $2,900.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 203 Commission Blvd., Lafayette; Superior Completion Services, owner; description, interior shop office demolition; Troy Fontenot, applicant; Self, contractor; $100.

New houses

1701 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $157,500.

205 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Lance and Samantha Hebert; $436,500.

209 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $400,500.

417 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

429 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

427 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

425 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $129,700.

423 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

422 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

428 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $184,500.

219 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction Llc; $274,500.

110 Aruba Drive, Lafayette Parish; United Built Homes LLC; $157,500.

125 Clara St., Lafayette; Starr Builders; $180,000.

108 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $274,500.

3011 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Acadiana Home Builders LLC; $270,000.

212 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.

208 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

119 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.

404 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette; Ste Marie Home Builders Inc.; $274,500.

401 Begnaud Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

400 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.

308 Everett Ridge, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $405,000.

104 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

205 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

200 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

603 Easy Rock, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $258,492.

110 Royal Palms, Broussard; Coast Contemporary Construction; $353, 261.

107 McArthur Court, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $354,993.

203 Old Road Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,316.

