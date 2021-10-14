National investment bank Morgan Stanley disclosed it made a significant investment into Waitr, a move that the Louisiana-based company’s stock price to bounce up nearly 50% on Wednesday.
Shares of Waitr stock went up to $1.32 a share – a bounce off a 19-month closing low — before closing at $1.21 on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company, multiple outlets reported. Trading volume shot up to 155.9 shares, enough to make Waitr’s stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges.
Morgan Stanley filings showed it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, enough to make it the online delivery platform’s largest shareholder, Morningstar reported.
Waitr, buoyed by the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, had shares sell as high as $2.87 in April before tumbling down to 80 cents days — the lowest since the March 2020 — before the Morgan Stanley disclosure.
Waitr reported $50.9 million in revenue in the first quarter, up from its $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. It bought south Florida-based Delivery Dudes earlier this year for $23 million.