OPELOUSAS — Revitalizing blighted properties downtown and changing the perception of Opelousas were among the concerns of residents who spoke Tuesday during the first of three meetings for the Downtown Opelousas Master Plan.
Over 100 residents attending the meeting at the Opelousas Civic Center and told city leaders and representatives from the Center for Planning Excellence, the Baton Rouge firm in charge with drafting the master plan, what they would like to see done.
"I really think this is awesome and much needed," Opelousas resident Nichole Miller said. "I'm glad we had the turnout we had tonight because it really shows how many people are really wanting to get Opelousas thriving again."
The Master Plan focuses along state highways 190 and 182 and expands to the boundaries of the Opelousas Downtown Development District, which will collaborate with the city's Main Street Board and the Historic District Board.
Some of the highlighted ideas for the proposed master plan include:
- Revitalizing and rebuilding blighted, unused and underused buildings.
- Attracting businesses and events that can draw people off the interstate and surrounding highways into downtown.
- Finding ways to combat negative perceptions of the city.
- Creating green spaces and improving infrastructure in downtown and the surrounding areas.
Many residents said that while the city tends to have a bad rap on things like crime and poor schools, it has numerous good things going for it that need to be highlighted.
Reggie Dupre, who has lived in Opelousas for over 69 years, said the fact that residents can give their input on what needs to change and what needs to be saved is "terrific" and he hopes to see downtown can return to being a central hub for the region that he remembers as a child.
Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor and other local officials said they were heartened to see so many citizens show up and get involved and he hopes to see even more people show up for the next two meetings in the coming months.
"We can't blame the past," he said. "We can only look at us today and move this forward together. We have to do it together if we want to see a future we want to see and everyone is going to play a part in this."