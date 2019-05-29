Executive Aircraft Charter Service Captain Donald Clay was named 2019 Air Services employee of the year by Acadiana Companies during its annual meeting.

Clay, who is a third-generation pilot, began his career with Executive Aircraft Charter Service in 2016, starting as the copilot on the King Air 200 aircraft. He moved up to be the copilot on the Citation Bravo and Citation XLS aircraft. After one year, he was promoted to captain of the King Air 200.

Clay recently took on community outreach efforts to promote Acadian Air Med and Executive Aircraft Charter Service.

“Donald shows great pride in his work, in the fixed wing division and in Acadian Companies," said Spencer Anderson, company director of operations. "He is always eager to promote the company and all that Acadian stands for.”

Clay's father and grandfather flew fixed-wing aircraft in support of the area’s oil and gas industry. His grandfather also flew helicopters in Vietnam.

A Lafayette native, Clay managed Acadiana Bicycle Company and is an advocate for bicycle safety. He has served with many bicycle safety advocacy groups and still volunteers with Mountain Bike Lafayette, which promotes biking and bicycle trails in the Lafayette area.