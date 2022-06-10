Cheniere Energy, the operator behind the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish, has signed a long-term deal to supply LNG to a Norwegian energy company.
The 15-year contract calls for Cheniere Energy to send 1.75 million metric tonnes of LNG annually to Equinor ASA, which explores for oil and natural gas in Europe and is investing in wind and solar energy, among other interests.
However, Cheniere Energy’s ability to send about half that total, or 900,000 tonnes, will depend on whether the company formally move forward with an expansion at its Corpus Christi LNG terminal, the company said in a news release.
Assuming all goes according to plan, Cheniere Energy’s deliveries to Equinor ASA are scheduled to start in 2026.
“This (contract) further reinforces Cheniere’s leadership in providing the flexible, reliable and cleaner burning long-term LNG supply sought by our customers across the globe focused on energy security and environmental priorities,” Cheniere President and CEO Jack Fusco said in a statement. “The (deal) also reflects the urgency in demand for investment in additional LNG capacity, not only for the Corpus Christi Stage III Project … but also for capacity beyond the project’s initial seven trains.”
Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi are two of the nation’s seven LNG terminals operating in the United States. Three of those seven, including Sabine Pass, are in Cameron Parish. The other two are Calcasieu Pass and Cameron LNG.