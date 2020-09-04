Louisiana Bar Foundation chairs for community partnership panels and committees have been named by Harry J. "Skip" Philips Jr., of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP in Baton Rouge, the organization's 2020-21 president.
Panel chairs are Shannon Seiler Dartez, The Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette, Acadiana; Teresa D. King, of Teresa King, Esquire, LLC in Houma, Bayou Region; Linda Law Clark, of DeCuir, Clark & Adams LLP in Baton Rouge, capital area; Elizabeth W. Randall, of the U.S. Western District Court of Louisiana in Alexandria, central; Margaret E. Woodward, a New Orleans attorney, greater Orleans; Thomas M. Hayes IV, of Hayes, Harkey, Smith & Cascio LLP in Monroe, northeast; Judge Page McClendon of Madisonville, Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, north shore; Paul L. Wood, Law Office of Paul L. Wood LLC in Shreveport, northwest; and Edwin F. Hunter III, of Hunter, Hunter & Sonnier LLC in Lake Charles, southwest.
Committee chairs are Philips, executive and nominating committees; Julie M. Lafargue, of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett in New Orleans, building committee; Deidre Deculus Robert, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge, communications committee; Charles C. “Chuck” Bourque Jr., of St. Martin & Bourque in Houma, development committee; Kerry A. Murphy, of Lasky Murphy in New Orleans, vice chair of development committee; Professor Russell L. Jones, of the Southern University Law Center, education committee; Alan G. Brackett, of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett in New Orleans, finance, investment, grants committees; Amanda W. Barnett, of Red River Bank in Alexandria, governance committee; Matthew R. Richards, of Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. in Baton Rouge, Kids’ Chance committee; Edmund J. Giering IV, of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, regional grantee board and staff training committee.
Al Ledet, manager of ABC Supply Co. Inc. at 621 Hector Connoly Road in Carencro, has been promoted to managing partner and will also serve ABC Supply’s national branch advisory board.
Ledet joined ABC Supply in 2015 when the company acquired Norandex, where he started working in 2011 in outside sales before being promoted to branch manager in 2014. He previously spent five years working in sales for various building material suppliers and seven years in management for a national retailer. He resides in Lafayette.