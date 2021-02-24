Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, which announced in December it would open a Lafayette location, will open in the Sugarcrest Shopping Center in Broussard.
The company, which did not initially identify its location, will move into the space at 219 St. Nazaire Road, according to its website.
The franchise is fast-growing concept in mid-sized markets that features grilled beef hot dogs made to order with up 20 toppings available along with hot and mild sausages, bratwurst, barbecue dishes and over two dozen local craft beers.
Corey and Felicia Hebert are the franchisees for the Lafayette location.
Crave, which also operates food trucks, is located in 12 states and has plans to have over 100 locations in the next three years, including a Baton Rouge location at 630 Arlington Creek Center that will open soon. It also plans operate more than 20 trucks.