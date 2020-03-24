Lent is a time for not only giving up things but also learning new lessons, said John Cannon, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette.

Lent, he noted, can serve as a teacher as to how to live your life closer to God. Cannon, leader of one of the 1,000-member congregation, talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Cannon, a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the LSU law school, is a former assistant district attorney in East Baton Rouge Parish. He later left to attend St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City. His first appointment was a small church in Junction City, Kansas.

Skills from his previous career, he noted, have helped as a church pastor. The best lawyers are often storytellers and the best stories bring you to a new place of understanding.

Cannon often uses those stories in sermons and keeps many of those stories he finds in the news in a manilla folder. Jesus, he noted, used parables as he taught His messages so that the crowds could easily understand.