Fay Harris was westbound on Interstate 10 over the Atchafalaya Basin. She remembered looking at the sunrise, one of her favorite sights.
That's when a large crane fell on her car, shoving the dashboard and steering wheel forward, pinning her in, crushing her legs and causing internal injuries. Harris, who has always been an active community volunteer and a respected professional in the hotel, radio, TV, and sports industries, survived the incident.
She spoke with Jan Swift about that and her recovery on the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Vehicles behind her stopped before rear-ending her. A woman a few cars behind her called 911. When the operator asked her if she knew how many people were in the crushed car, she walked over to the scene and realized it was Harris, her neighbor and friend.
Harris’ husband, Locke, was notified quickly and able to join her at Lafayette General where she was airlifted after St. Martin Parish Fire Department personnel cut her out of her car.
Thanksgiving looked different for Fay Harris last year.
Over the next 17 days, Harris had five surgeries and she spoke highly of her orthopedic trauma surgeon, Dr. Blaine Walton of Lafayette General Health, as well as her entire health care team. The major injuries sustained were to her legs, particularly her left leg which had to be rebuilt to repair the compound fractures to her femur and tibia using rods and plates.
Through the ordeal, Harris said she remained calm and optimistic. She credits the outstanding work of all the 76 health care professionals and emergency rescue responders for her recovery.
