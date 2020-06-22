A new automated pleated face mask machine, capable of producing 100 units per minute, arrived at Vidalia Mills' 1.2 million-square-foot Concordia Parish plant on Wednesday.

Company officials expect to take about 10 days to work with technicians to set up and train staff to operate the fully automated machine. They anticipate the machine, designed to run 24 hours a day, will be in production by the end of the month.

Two more machines will arrive in the next few weeks to make even higher-grade face masks and further expand the plant’s capacity to produce PPE. The company has already been contacted by several hospitals, federal and state governments.

“We are pleased to bring another resource to the state of Louisiana and the U.S. as a whole,” Vidalia Mills CEO Dan Feibus said. “The new machine will add jobs, economic activity and more security to the critical PPE supply chain.”

A team of technicians will travel from Henderson Sewing Company in Alabama to install the machine and train local workers. The three PPE facemasks machines will require about 4,000 square feet in the Vidalia Mills complex.

The Vidalia Mills PPE initiative is a joint venture with The Omniverse Group based in Los Angeles.