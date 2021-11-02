Brookshire Grocery Co., the parent company of the Super 1 Foods supermarkets in Acadiana, will soon acquire a chain of 17 supermarkets in Oklahoma, company officials announced.
Brookshire has entered into an agreement to acquire the Reasor’s chain, a northeast Oklahoma-based chain of stores with 2,000 employees and one convenience store. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year and has been approved by boards of both companies.
If approved, the chain will keep the Reasor’s flag, which would be the fifth brand of stores under the company’s umbrella.
“We are so incredibly excited to welcome Reasor’s employees, customers and communities, that these 17 stores serve, into our BGC family,” Brookshire chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said. “We are dedicated to embracing our Reasor’s employee-partners and offering the best service to the Oklahoma community. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity and doing our best every day.”
The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining required governmental approvals and the approval of the transaction by the Reasor’s Holding Company Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which is the sole shareholder of Reasor’s parent entity.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.