A group of real estate investors has bought the Esprit de Couer event center and the adjacent building.
Greenbriar Investments bought the two buildings at 402 and 406 Garfield St. from Angelle Baudin earlier this month, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Ravi Daggula with Greenbriar said they will keep the Esprit de Couer name for the 2,500-square-foot event center and continue its operations but will do some historic renovation work on the building.
The building at 406 Garfield St. houses the Scratch Farm Kitchen restaurant.
Daggula, who is involved in the Vermilion Lofts project on the edge of downtown and earlier this year last year purchased the Nickerson House at 338 N. Sterling St., wanted to invest in the property due to its location downtown and said he has other properties he is seeking to acquire.
“We’re always betting on downtown to grow, and downtown lacks a good event center, a historic place,” Daggula said. “We think downtown is going to do really well in the next few years. I will put my heart into restoring this house and doing it the right way.”