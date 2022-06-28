Calcasieu Parish continues to be among one of the nation’s most troubled housing markets in the country with more than 1 out of every 4 homes classified as being underwater at the end of the first quarter.
The parish reported 28% of all properties with loans being underwater, which was fifth-highest among the 577 counties surveyed by real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions in its Special Housing Risk Report.
The report indicated of the 27,653 properties in the parish with loans, 7,748 were classified as underwater, which happens when the principal owed on a mortgage is more than the home's actual value.
Numbers in Lafayette Parish were considerably lower. Only 13.8% of homes — 5,921 out of 42,835 homes with loans — were classified as underwater. Of the 14 parishes included in the report, three had more than 20% of homes listed as underwater: Rapides (23%), Terrebonne (22.3%), Ouachita (22.3%) and Caddo (21.2%).
Orleans Parish, however, was listed the highest at-risk and was among the top 50 most vulnerable housing markets in the U.S. The report graded markets on based on home affordability, unemployment and other measures in the first quarter of 2022, and it cited Orleans for its 5.9% unemployment rate, nearly double for just about every other area listed, and a median list price of $285,000.
Livingston Parish was ranked 117th among the most vulnerable markets, mostly for having the highest foreclosure rate among the parishes listed at 1 for every 942 homes, a rate that was in the top 75 of all markets in the report.