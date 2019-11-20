Lafayette-based Frontline Real Estate Group, which owns several apartment complexes and commercial buildings in the area, bought the former Cote Gele condos in Broussard for $972,000, court records show.
The development, located at 115 S. Girouard Road, is a series of two-bedroom, one-bathroom buildings located just off U.S. 90 next to Arceneaux Park. Richard and Jhan Beaullieu, who bought the property in 1994, were the sellers.
Frontline owner Phil Devey said his company will rebrand the property as The Cottages of Acadiana and will conduct upgrades on the property, including repainting, new light and plumbing fixtures along with new flooring, appliances, roofs, windows and doors.
“I’ve always had my eye on the property and see a big potential for the property in an underserved market for well-kept affordable rental properties in Broussard,” Devey said. “We should be an attractive option for people in outlying towns to move closer to Lafayette and for people looking for a nice community to live in.”