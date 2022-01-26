Charles Fenstermaker with Fenstermaker has been named chair of One Acadiana for 2022.
The economic development organization and chamber of commerce announced its offers earlier this week after Steven Hebert with Billeaud Companies ended his term as chair and will focus on business development, policy, and membership initiatives in the new year.
“In 2020, One Acadiana launched the IMPACT campaign, focused on improving Acadiana’s business climate through strategic and measurable goals,” said Charles Fenstermaker. “I’m proud to serve the business community in the role of 1A’s Chairman of the Board as the organization works to attract and retain high-paying jobs, ensure regional infrastructure investments, strengthen Acadiana’s workforce and attract skilled talent, enhance Acadiana’s quality of place and business environment, and connect and support businesses locally and regionally.”
Other officers include:
- Chair-Elect: Kathy Healy-Collier, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Secretary: Mark Willis, LHC Group
- Treasurer: Edward Bienvenu, IberiaBank/First Horizon
- Immediate Past Chair: Steven Hebert, Billeaud Companies
Three-year elected directors include:
- Kip Bertrand, Washington State Bank
- Marie Centanni, Centanni Communications
- Bobby Dufrene, First National Bank of Jeanerette, Morgan City
- Corey Jack, Jack & Associates
- Michael LeJeune, Hospice of Acadiana
- Drake Pothier, Village Deaux
- Matthew Thibodeaux, Klout 9
Ex-officio appointees include:
- Jillian Bradley, the705
- Megan Duhon, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Will Kellner, Leadership Institute of Acadiana
- Brandy Landry, Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce
“The business community’s investment in Acadiana’s economic progress continues to be strong, as evidenced by our organization’s volunteer leadership,” One Acadiana president & CEO Troy Wayman said. “The staff at One Acadiana is beyond grateful to be able to make an impact on our region alongside this amazing group of regional community leaders and investors who share in our vision for economic growth and prosperity.”