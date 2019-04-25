State officials on Thursday committed $249,000 to the University of Louisiana Lafayette's study into improving the seafood industry in Acadiana and other Louisiana coastal parishes.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, state U.S. Department of Agriculture Director Carrie Castille, UL president Joseph Savoie and other officials announced the funding through the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board toward the university's Louisiana Seafood Supply Chain and Economic Development study.
"A comprehensive analysis of this magnitude in this region has never been done before," said Chalin Delaune, vice chairman of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. "We're in the process of making history that will shape our future.
"The way the world of seafood works now, we need to re-evaluate and upgrade the capabilities of our industry, but our strategic position remains the same. We're different and unique from all other seafood industries in the world... It's my hope that we find that sweet spot and identify profitability that we're missing out on the along the value chain."
The funding will allow UL to continue studying ways to help fishermen, processors and sellers in the local seafood industry in Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes but will now include those in Cameron, Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Orleans parishes.
"I want to thank the university for venturing into this study, which they have funded with a grant and now through the Seafood Promotion board," Nungesser said. "This has been money well spent as we try to not only identify what the industry needs but where we're going. I'm hopeful that we will be able get some long-term funding (from BP oil spill money) for programs like we're doing here at the university."
Early findings from the study, which ends July 1, highlighted industry challenges such as labor shortages, confusion when dealing with government agencies and its seasonal nature that causes cash flow and loan problems for fishermen. Other issues were cheap Asian imports and the Gulf of Mexico dead zone.
"There are some places in the seafood industry where people are told to go to the Department of Ag, (but) others will say go to Wildlife and Fisheries, others will say go to Seafood Promotion board," said said Geoffrey Stewart, Moody-endowed chair of regional business development at UL. "We're seeing that we have some confusion and we don't have an easy point of entry to state level resources."
The study has also revealed emerging opportunities for fishermen and more efficient ways to store, transport and market their catch to better increase their sales and reach throughout the country Stewart said. More details will be released this summer.
Nungesser also said he would be presenting to the Lieutenant Governor's Association a resolution to support more inspection of foreign seafood when he takes over as president of the organization next month. About 2 percent gets inspected, he said, and getting more inspectors will ensure food safety and level the playing field a bit for Louisiana fishermen.