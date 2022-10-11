The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.
Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
"We were set out to bring an experience to Lafayette that's not really here yet — or hasn't been for some time at least," Patrick O'Bryan said. "Right now, if you want to get that kind of jazzy, bluesy, kind of New Orleans French Quarter feel, you got to drive two hours down I-10 to New Orleans."
Whiskey & Vine will offer Crescent City classics, such as chargrilled oysters, barbecued shrimp and grits, turtle stew and bananas foster. Also on the menu are charcuterie boards, smoked duck, fresh fish and a monte cristo sandwich. The brunch menu will include a must-try biscuit and gravy dish as well as chicken and pancakes — a spin on the usual chicken and waffles.
The beverage menu will include a large selection of whiskey and wine as well as classic cocktails, including the sazerac, pimm's cup, mint julep and gin fizz.
"The team is also working on some other unique cocktails that sort of pay homage to a lot of icons in New Orleans, like different artists, different musicians and different neighborhoods," Patrick O'Bryan said. "And so you got a drink called the King Louis, and there's another one called the Elysian Fields and we've got Zulu's coconut. So you'll see some exciting things like that on the craft cocktail list."
King Louis features spiced rum, banana rum and banana liqueur. Elysian Fields features Earl Grey-infused gin, elderflower liqueur, celery syrup and lime juice. Zulu's coconut features coconut water rum, vanilla coconut milk and powdered sugar. There will also be mocktails, such as the Nyx'd made with rose and lemon soda.
The O'Bryan brothers expect to employ 35-40. Dina Bohn, who spent five years at Marcello's Wine Market Café in Lafayette and New Orleans, will be Whiskey & Vine's in-house sommelier and general manager. Dan Carter will be executive chef. The Alabama native is a classically French-trained chef who recently moved to Acadiana, where his wife is from.
"What I'm most excited to offer isn't any one cocktail," Bohn said. "I'm most excited to offer an experience we don't have around here. A growing city needs a place with live blues and jazz nightly and a big-city atmosphere."
This isn't the first time Patrick O'Bryan, 52, has worked in the building. He actually served as a bartender in the early 1990s when Ruth's Chris Steakhouse was located in the space.
"The main bar is still located in the same spot," Patrick O'Bryan said. "And there's this one drain that is sort of to the end of the bar, and I remember spending a lot of time standing at that drain with wet shoes and whatnot."
The building, which was constructed in the early 1960s, once housed a bar called The Raven and another called Lock & Key. Later, it was home to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Jolie's Louisiana Bistro. In recent years, it has served as a Mexican restaurant and a bourbon bar.
The O'Bryans have added two new bars to the building, one downstairs and another upstairs, in addition to knocking down walls on both levels. The main bar remains largely unchanged on the first floor.
Steven O'Bryan, 49, opened Bon Temps Grill with his brother a decade ago in a small restaurant space on Verot School Road. They quickly outgrew the 65-seat restaurant and opened a second location in 2015 in the Oil Center dedicated to plate lunches and catering.
When Blue Dog Café closed in July 2020, the O'Bryan brothers immediately wanted to move their two smaller operations into the 7,200-square-foot restaurant space at 1211 W. Pinhook Road.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy because it was in the middle of COVID," Patrick O'Bryan said. "But for us, it made sense because if you think about it, we were at 25% occupancy and 50% occupancy with all those restrictions. When you have that small of a location, they were essentially telling us to close. Coming here to Pinhook, even with the protocols in place for COVID, we were able to spread out. We have over 300 seats in that location."
Their latest venture is opening in the 5,000-square-foot building at 507 W. Pinhook Road that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro, the sister restaurant to Blue Dog Café. Jolie's, which closed on Valentine's Day 2016 after a seven-year run in Lafayette, served upscale takes on local dishes in a New Orleans-inspired space.
Bon Temps Grill and Whiskey & Vine are located less than half a mile apart on Pinhook Road, but the O'Bryan brothers aren't worried about drumming up enough business at either location.
"We were never fearful of different concepts or even competitors near us," Steven O'Bryan said. "In fact, we welcome it. It brings life to the area. So the more the merrier."
Bon Temps is centered around a mesquite wood grill in a casual atmosphere with Cajun and zydeco music; Whiskey & Vine will specialize in traditional New Orleans dishes with blues and jazz music.
"We want that vibe that you get when you walk outside of a place and you're looking through the windows and you're hearing the noise inside and it's drawing you in — more of a toe-tapping, snappy, jazzy, blues feeling that brings life to you," Steven O'Bryan said. "And you walk in and you're seeing all these unique drinks and food with a Big Easy feel. That's the whole feel of this place is that iconic, jazzy blues feel that you would get in a classic cocktail hour."
Whiskey & Vine is expected to open in mid-November ahead of the holiday season. The restaurant and lounge will offer dinner service Monday through Saturday along with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The venue will also have live music daily.
"A lot of people don't realize how many jazz and blues acts there are in Acadiana," Patrick O'Bryan said. "They're here, but most have to travel outside of the area to gig. We're excited to give them a place to play in their backyard."